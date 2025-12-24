Liberty Unlocked Showcases Front Office’s Coaching Search

The New York Liberty’s latest installment of Liberty Unlocked, Episode 6 titled “A New Chapter,” gives an all-access look on one of the most consequential decisions any franchise can make: hiring a new head coach. Rather than focusing on headlines or outcomes, this episode centers on the process through the lens of the Liberty’s front office and its top priorities as the organization continues to build for sustained success in the WNBA.

The episode documents the behind-the-scenes journey that led to the hiring of Chris DeMarco as the Liberty’s new head coach, highlighting a methodical and values-driven approach led by Liberty Governor Clara Wu Tsai, CEO Keia Clarke, and General Manager Jonathan Kolb.

A Search Bigger Than a Single Hire

Episode 6 makes clear that the Liberty were not simply searching for a coach to fill a vacancy. The front office framed the process as an opportunity to define the next era of the franchise. An era rooted in consistency, trust, and long-term growth.

Conversations throughout the episode emphasize that the head coach must do more than draw up plays or manage rotations. This role is about leadership, alignment, and stewardship of the organization’s culture. As the Liberty continue to establish themselves as a premier franchise in the league, the front office viewed this hire as foundational to maintaining momentum while evolving to the next level.

Liberty GM Kolb said, "these searches should be exhaustive, because you want to make sure, you're doing every bit of research possible on the candidate, on the philosophy and how they're going to execute upon that philosophy, to bring wins. It wasn't about a timeline; it was just about the right person."

Front Office Voices and Shared Vision

The episode features candid interviews with Wu Tsai, Clarke, and Kolb, each offering a distinct but aligned perspective on the search. Together, they outline how collaboration at the ownership, executive, and basketball-operations levels shaped every decision.

Wu Tsai emphasizes the importance of leadership that reflects the values of the organization and the city it represents. Clarke focuses on operational alignment and ensuring the coach can lead within a growing, modern franchise. Kolb provides insight into the basketball-specific evaluation, balancing tactical expertise with player relationships and development.

Despite their different roles, the message is consistent: alignment matters more than speed.

"One of the first things that Jonathan shared with me was, we were going to work as hard and as long as we needed to. Jonathan and I have been leading both business and basketball for several years now, and I think if we were doing things the same way we did them in 2019, we'd be not evolving either as leaders," said Clarke.

The Top Priority: Clarity and Alignment

The central theme of the episode was clarity and alignment. The Liberty front office deliberately resisted the pressure to rush the process, instead prioritizing a shared understanding of expectations, philosophy, and leadership style.

To support this priority, the group outlined and assigned clear action items during the search. Prioritize clarity and alignment over speed. The hiring process explicitly centered on ensuring philosophical alignment across the organization. Player development, trust-building, and long-term consistency were treated as non-negotiable criteria, not secondary considerations.

“This decision to hire a head coach really shaped the next chapter of the Liberty franchise. What that meant is that speed was never a priority. Clarity and alignment were the priority," said Wu Tsai.

The front office committed to gathering and reviewing all relevant information on candidates, leaving no gaps in understanding. This included background research, basketball philosophy, leadership tendencies, and interpersonal dynamics.

Building a Robust Evaluation Process

To ensure those action items translated into meaningful outcomes, the Liberty implemented several additional process elements discussed throughout the episode. These elements included multiple rounds of interviews to assess consistency in vision and communication, tactical sessions that allowed candidates to demonstrate basketball acumen, film review to evaluate teaching methods and strategic thinking, and in-person meetings with finalists to deepen relationship-building and trust evaluation.

These layers of evaluation reinforced the organization’s commitment to thoroughness and intentionality.

“JK [Jonathan Kolb] ran the process, and I think he ran a very robust and thorough process. There were multiple rounds of interviews, and they involved tactical sessions, and they involve film review. And at the end of all of that, I met all of the finalists in person," said Wu Tsai.

Turning the Page

Episode 6 of Liberty Unlocked ultimately frames the hiring of Chris DeMarco not as an endpoint, but as the beginning of a new chapter. A chapter grounded in shared values and strategic clarity. By centering the process on alignment, trust, and long-term growth, the Liberty’s front office demonstrated that sustainable success is built as much in meeting rooms as it is on the court.

The episode offers a rare and revealing look at how championship-caliber organizations think. For the Liberty, it reaffirms that their path forward is guided by purpose, patience, and a unified vision.

