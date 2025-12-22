Liberty Star's Signature Shoe Makes NFL Debut

New York Liberty star, Sabrina Ionescu’s signature sneaker line reached a new milestone finding a different stage this week. From the hardwood to the gridiron, the signature shoe made it on the NFL scene, expanding its footprint across professional sports.

The Nike Sabrina 3 made its NFL debut when Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the field wearing custom Nike Sabrina 3 cleats during the Chargers' Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The crossover cleats, officially titled “Me vs Me” Nike Sabrina 3 x Vapor Pro 1, blended the design language of Ionescu’s latest signature basketball shoe with Nike’s Vapor Pro football technology.

Nike created a special Nike Sabrina 3 x Vapor Pro 1 crossover cleat 🏀🏈 pic.twitter.com/oJWlRZPULz — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 22, 2025

Ionescu Acknowledges the Moment

The appearance marked a first time moment for a WNBA signature sneaker, highlighting Ionescu’s growing influence beyond basketball. Known for its emphasis on performance, stability and responsiveness, the Sabrina line has been widely embraced by athletes across multiple sports.

The four-time WNBA Allstar of the Liberty acknowledged the moment by sharing a post from Bleacher Report Kicks to her Instagram Stories, highlighting the significance of seeing her signature shoe showcased on an NFL field.

Herbert Shines in Custom Nike Sabrina 3

Herbert’s on-field performance matched the moment. The debut came during one of Herbert’s most efficient performances of the season.

Facing the Dallas Cowboys, Herbert led the Chargers to a 34-17 victory, completing 23 of 29 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with his highest quarterback rating of the season with 132.8, while averaging 10.3 yards per attempt, also a season best. The performance gave the cleats an immediate moment in a different spotlight from the hardwood.

From the NBA to NFL Buzz

Just weeks earlier, the Nike Sabrina 3 appeared on an NBA floor when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wore the sneaker with Ionescu in attendance. While it was not the first time the Sabrina 3 had been seen in the NBA, it marked the first time Curry himself wore the model. Curry, who is currently a sneaker free agent after parting ways with Under Armour, has long expressed admiration for the Liberty star and her game.

“When she was coming out of school, I was trying to get her to Curry Brand,” Curry said. “It’s hard to get an Oregon Duck to leave Nike.”

"When she was coming out of school, I was trying to get her to Curry Brand. It's hard to get an Oregon Duck to leave Nike."



Steph on wearing Sabrina Ionescu's shoes with her in attendance 👀



(Via @NBCSAuthentic) pic.twitter.com/za9TFF0ONc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2025

A Sneaker Across Sports and Culture

The Sabrina line has built a reputation as one of the most versatile performance sneakers in Nike’s lineup. Ionescu’s shoes have become a regular sight on NBA and WNBA courts, worn by athletes across both leagues.

Beyond basketball, the sneakers have also appeared in pop culture and other sports. Actor Adam Sandler wore the Sabrina model on The Tonight Show. Music artist Jelly Roll laced them up in the wrestling ring at WWE SummerSlam. The shoe has also been spotted on the soccer field worn by Sam Kerr - and now, for the first time, on an NFL field.

Todd Owyoung / The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

A Growing Legacy

The NFL debut of the Nike Sabrina 3 further cements Ionescu’s status as one of the most impactful athletes in Nike’s signature lineup. What began as a basketball-specific performance shoe has evolved into a cross-sport staple, bridging leagues, genders and cultures.

On Sunday, under NFL lights, the Sabrina 3 added another chapter to that growing legacy.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!