Liberty's Breanna Stewart Hits Game Winner in Unrivaled Season Opener

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has a way of marking moments, and on opening day of Unrivaled Season 2, she made sure to keep that same energy.

Twelve minutes. One game winner. And another chapter added to her growing Unrivaled legacy.

Unrivaled Season Opener

Game 1 belonged to Mist BC, who delivered a commanding 72–56 wire-to-wire victory over Hive BC, but it was the Liberty star who put the final signature on the night. With the game on the line, Stewart went to her comfort zone - her patented turnaround, fading off one leg - rising over Monique Billings and burying the game-winning bucket, the first game winner of Unrivaled’s second season.

Last year, Stewart scored the inaugural basket in league history. This year, she delivered the first dagger.

A New Look Mist BC

Despite being the only returning player on the Mist roster, Stewart looked right at home. Surrounded by a brand-new cast of teammates she has never played alongside in her WNBA career - Stewart’s calm leadership set the tone from the opening tip. In a league built on pace, spacing, and creativity, she showed exactly why the 3-on-3 format plays to her strengths.

“Honestly, I love it…we lost our preseason game, and this is our first game, and third quarters are most important, so we're trying to really run up the score to have a big separation for the fourth", said Stewart.

Unrivaled Basketball

Stewart Shines in Limited Minutes

In her 12 minutes of action, Stewart finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 block. During an in-game interview with sideline reporter Ros Gold-Onwude, Stewart emphasized how the 3-on-3 game creates advantages through quick decision-making, floor balance, and exploiting mismatches - advantages the Mist leveraged all night long.

“I think that when they start making baskets, you expect them to make baskets, but we need to, you know, have smarter plays offensively. Make sure that we move them a little bit, because there's no help side. So once you get them moving, you're gonna have an open look somewhere”, said Stewart.

Stewie's Help

The Mist were powered by a deep and dynamic group. Allisha Gray earned Player of the Game honors with 21 points and 9 rebounds, setting the offensive tempo. Veronica Burton stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, controlling the game’s rhythm. Arike Ogunbowale provided instant offense off the bench, scoring 12 points. Cross-conference rival Alanna Smith, a familiar face from the Minnesota Lynx, added 10 points. Li Yueru, making her Unrivaled debut, chipped in 3 points and 5 rebounds.

Remarkably, Stewart played alongside four first-time Unrivaled players in Burton, Ogunbowale, Smith, and Yueru - and yet the chemistry looked immediate. The Mist never trailed, dictating pace and physicality from start to finish. When the final possession arrived, there was no doubt where the ball would go.

Stewart took it. Stewart delivered. Again.

Next up: Stewart and the Mist face Laces BC later this week.

