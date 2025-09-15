Liberty Stars Express Fan Appreciation

BROOKLYN - The New York Liberty stars are making sure their fans know just how much they mean to the team. Entering the postseason as the #5 seed, the Liberty don't have home-court advantage and will only host Game 2 of the opening best-of-three series at Barclays Center. That means fans will have just one chance in Round One to pack the arena and lift the team on their shoulders.

And if there’s one thing Liberty Nation knows how to do, it’s show up. Barclays Center averaged 16,323 fans per game this season, ranking third in the league behind the Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever. More than just numbers, though, the atmosphere has made a lasting impression around the league. Barclays was voted the best arena in the WNBA this season.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

The players feel it every night. They often call Liberty fans the “6th man on the bench”, a force that pushes them through tight moments and celebrates every highlight. In a city that understands grit, loyalty, and energy like no other, the Liberty see their fans as family.

On the court, the Liberty handle business, but the highlight of every night may be the connection between the team and its fans. Forward Breanna Stewart praised the energy inside Barclays Center:

“I mean, starting with the fans, it’s incredible. I feel like tonight was one of the loudest nights we’ve had. I feel like I also say that every single night, because it’s hard to really tell which one is the loudest. But you know this, it was important for them this win, and they’ve been riding with us through the good and the bad of the season, and we’re really excited for what we’re going to come and know that they’re going to be right alongside with us.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Guard Natasha Cloud, who joined the Liberty this season, spoke about how much the support has meant to her:

“Though I’ve been super thankful for my time here in New York, and even before I was actually on the Liberty team. I always appreciated coming in. I felt like I was always given love here and appreciated for the player that I am, the dog that I have in me. I feel like it’s a similar dog to what everyone feels here in New York. So to wear a Liberty across my chest and to understand that I represent this great community, this great crowd every single night here in Barclays, that means a lot to me as a player. It means a lot to our locker room. And so I hope that fans know as much as they love and appreciate us, that that is reciprocated, and that feeling is super mutual. And so we go out here every night for like ourselves and what our jerseys say, but also for this community and this fan base that deserves their players to play the hardest that they can every single day.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Franchise cornerstone Sabrina Ionescu reflected on what fan appreciation means to her personally:

“I never take for granted not being able to play here. And you know, every time I’m not and I’m out, especially these, like, last few games, like it hurts, like I love being able to play in front of this crowd who supported me from my rookie season through all the highs and lows. And, you know, it’s kind of like what you do it for. You show up, you play, you see a lot of kids, they come up, they run, they hug you. Like it’s kind of why we play the game of basketball, and why I play is to continue to give back to the next generation, and being able to do that here in Brooklyn and see how the fans have just grown and supported us. I mean, it means the world. We wouldn’t have won a championship without them, we wouldn’t be in this position and have grown into this organization that we have without our fans.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

The bond between the Liberty and their supporters is a partnership rooted in passion, loyalty, and energy that transforms Barclays Center into one of the most electric venues in the league. For Liberty nation, game 2 of the series is the chance to remind the league why New York are defending champions.

