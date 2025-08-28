Liberty's Breanna Stewart Reveals Bold New Kicks

PUMA Hoops announced Thursday that New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart’s next signature basketball shoe, the Stewie 4 Timeless “Electric Peppermint/Ravish,” will release on September 1st. The news comes a day after Stewart celebrated her 31st birthday and three days after her return to the court. The Liberty forward scored 19 points Monday in a win over the Connecticut Sun after missing a month with a knee injury.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

The new model features a mixed-color design - the right shoe in Electric Peppermint and the left in bold Ravish pink. Across both shoes, the word “FUTURE” appears repeatedly in a bold, outlined font that stretches across the mesh upper. The lettering alternates between the base colors, creating a layered look. PUMA formstrip blends subtly into the design. Matching laces and solid-color midsoles complete the energetic look.

Puma Hoops

“Yeah, these ones are really cool because it kind of focuses on this generation, past generations and the future - like it literally says past, present and future on the back,” Stewart said. “It’s a mismatched colorway that gives you Miami vibes - shout out to Unrivaled, can I say that?” she said with a laugh.



Past, present, and future.



Stewie 4 Timeless available on September 1. pic.twitter.com/AK1maJ5GlI — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) August 28, 2025

According to PUMA, the Stewie 4 Timeless is built with an engineered mesh upper for support and breathability, a cord lock-down lacing system for added stability, and a PROFOAM midsole made from lightweight EVA for responsive cushioning. The upper incorporates at least 20% recycled materials.

The overall effect is energetic and modern, with a clear nod to past, present, and future themes - reflected visually by the color clash and the bold typography. It remains to be seen whether Stewart will debut the new sneakers in her next game, when the Liberty face the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

The Stewie 4 Timeless will retail for $120 and will be available at select retailers and on PUMA.com on September 1st.



