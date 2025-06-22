Liberty Stars Ranked Too Low in All-Star Voting

The first fan returns for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game are in, and the defending champion New York Liberty are making a strong push toward history. Four members of the defending champions found themselves among the league's top 30 vote-getters — proof that one of the best teams in the league is getting rightful recognition from fans — but is it enough?

For a team this loaded with star power, and dominating the way the Liberty have, these rankings feel too low. They should be higher.

Leading the trio is two-time MVP and six-time All-Star Breanna Stewart, who currently sits fifth overall with 367,819 votes. Stewie, who served as a team captain in the 2022 and 2023 All-Star games, continues to anchor the Liberty on both ends of the floor. She is currently averaging 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season. Stewie remains one of the most complete players in the game.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Joining her is Sabrina Ionescu, who comes in at No. 8 overall with 234,684 votes. The All-Star guard has turned heads once again this season — averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 assists per game. She is currently the sixth-leading scorer in the WNBA and is a fan favorite, but where's the respect? Sab should be top two. The only name ahead of her that makes sense is Caitlin Clark. After that? It's Sab. She's a global brand. Her offseason tour across Asia, her signature sneaker, and her impact have made her one of the most popular names in basketball. Sab is an alpha, and the votes should reflect that.

Next up, Jonquel Jones, the Finals MVP sits at No. 15 with 162,259 votes. Despite two recent ankle setbacks, Jones has been a key factor in the Liberty's frontcourt, delivering double-doubles and anchoring the paint with her physicality and finesse. JJ remains one of the league's most versatile frontcourt threats and should garner stronger support from fans. Fifteenth? This is the reigning Finals MVP. She's shooting 43% from deep and when she hits that double-double mark, the Liberty are undefeated. Her impact is undeniable, and it's time the votes matched the value.

Rounding out the group is Natasha Cloud, ranked 29th in votes with 74,280. Known more for her leadership and defensive tenacity than flashy stats, Tash has been one of the most important pieces in the Liberty's chase for a repeat. In her first season with New York, Tash has emerged as an emotional and defensive leader for this squad - bringing championship level intensity to every possession.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

She has never been an All-Star and that needs to change this year. Cloud is the engine, the voice, and one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. She's one of the most beloved players in the game. Liberty fans, this one's on you.

NY Liberty

Fans can vote daily at WNBA ALL-STAR VOTING through June 29. Don't forget — June 27 is 2-for-1 voting days.

