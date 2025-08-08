Liberty Legend to be Inducted into Ring of Honor

It's Legends Weekend for the New York Liberty and a cornerstone of the most competitive eras in team history is about to take her rightful place among the franchise's all-time greats.

On August 10, 2025, the Liberty will etch legend Tari Phillips into the rafters as the eighth inductee into the team's Ring of Honor. The Ring of Honor is a celebration of the most impactful players in franchise history.

After being drafted eighth overall by the Orlando Miracle in 1999, she came to New York in her sophomore season via trade and immediately made her impact felt. In her debut season with the Liberty, she earned her first WNBA All-star selection, became the WNBA's first-ever Most Improved Player, and helped lead the team to the WNBA Finals.

Phillips would go on to lead the Liberty to another WNBA Finals appearance in 2002 and earn three more All-star selections. Known for her rebounding tenacity and two-way play, Phillips ranked in the league's top 10 in rebounding for four straight seasons and posted a career-best 8.5 rebounds per game in 2003.

By the time she played her final game in a Liberty uniform, Phillips had rewritten the franchise record books. She remains in the top 10 in Liberty history in scoring, field goals made, steals, free throws made, and minutes played.

Phillips becomes the eighth member of the Liberty Ring of Honor, joining Kym Hampton, Vickie Johnson, Teresa Weatherspoon, Sue Wicks, Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon and Crystal Robinson. She is the first inductee since 2021, when Robinson was inducted.

Now, as the Liberty continue their march toward repeating their championship aspirations, they pause to honor the legends of the past on which the present generation stands.

The Ring of Honor ceremony will take place at Barclays Center prior to the Liberty's home game vs the Minnesota Lynx on August 10. The celebration offers fans a chance to celebrate a player whose legacy is etched into the fabric of the franchise.

