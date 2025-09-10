WATCH: Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Sends Daughter Off to School

Knowing for sending opponents to school on a nightly basis, New York Liberty star and two-time MVP Breanna Stewart recently put her skills to the test remotely.

Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay recently shared a heartwarming video where the two sent their daughter Ruby off to her first day of school on their social media channels. A Liberty road trip couldn't stop Stewart from partaking in one of life's smaller but most vital moments, as Ruby was treated to a recorded video message from Stewart before she set off.

"Ruby! Mommy wanted to make you a video and say happy first day of school," Stewart says to four-year-old Ruby as the couple's infant son Theo tries to view as well. "I'm sorry that I can't be there but Mama is going to walk with you and Theo and I'm really excited for your school year and you to be back. I hope you have a great first day."

Despite some further medically-induced struggles for the Liberty, Stewart and her fellow seafoam savants managed to make the most of it, officially securing their playoff spot while getting back on the right track with an 84-76 win over her original WNBA employers, the Seattle Storm, on Friday night in the Pacific Northwest.

While Stewart has accomplished plenty on the floor, the legacy she's most proud of is the one she's leaving for her family. Ruby just turned four in August while Theo arrived shortly after Stewart brought home the MVP Award to New York in 2023.

"Ruby's older. She has more awareness of what I'm doing, and she loves to come to the basketball games," Stewart told Liberty on SI before last year's championship run. "But it's not only me: it's so important for them to be looking up to me, to Marta, but also my teammates and seeing the way that they work. Hopefully, as they really get older, they can do whatever they want. and I'm going to put them around a lot of amazing people and they can be like this one day."

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!