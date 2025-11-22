Why Chris DeMarco Could Reshape the Liberty's Future

The New York Liberty are finalizing a deal to hire longtime Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco as their next head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. DeMarco has been a fixture within the Warriors organization since 2012, working as an assistant coach with a focus on defense and player development. His tenure spanned four NBA championships—2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022—giving him one of the most extensive resumes among assistants making the leap to a head-coaching role.

In his season-ending media availability this past September, Liberty general manager Jonathan Klob noted that "evolution and innovation is what is needed at this time" as reported by the Winsidr. The hire reflects that sentiment Golden State's system—defined by pace, spacing, physicality, and three-point volume—has long been considered once of the league's most progressive. The question now is how DeMarco's philosophies will translate to a Liberty roster built around elite skill, size, and perimeter creation.

The stylistic overlap between Golden State and New York is partial. The Liberty have relied heavily on shooting and playmaking in recent seasons, but the physicality component stands out as a potential area of change. Injuries and roster instability hindered New York's defensive identity last season, contributing to a slide from third in defensive rating in 2024 (95.3) to sixth in 2025 (100.6). The absence of Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's perimeter pressure and the limited availability of Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart played significant roles in that decline. DeMarco's defensive background may help stabilize those gaps, if they were to occur again.

DeMarco's Player Development Background

He also arrives with a strong track record in player development. DeMarco worked closely with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole during their time in Golden State—two guards whose growth reflected a system emphasizing percision, decision-making, and shot efficiency. Thompson averaged 41.3% from three during their overlapping seasons, while Poole shot 33.9%, benefitting from the detailed individual work that has become a hallmark of the Warrior's staff.

While former WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver was also a finalist for the Liberty job, DeMarco's extensive coaching background and championship pedigree may have set him apart. Toliver's championship experience comes largely as a player, not yet as a coach, while DeMarco brings over a decade of sideline experience across the NBA, national team, and developmental settings.

Kolb has expressed confidence in retaining the team's core of Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones, and the franchise remains positioned as an attractive destination for free agents. DeMarco's challenge will be integrating his philosophies into a group with established stars and high expectations. His previous head coaching results—2-4 with the Warriors' 2017 Summer League team and 3-1 with the Bahamas men's senior national squad—offer only a limited sample.

New York has taken a swing on experience, stablity, and innovation. DeMarco's challenge is to turn those qualities into wins. If he succeeds, the Liberty's next chapter may look very different from the last.

