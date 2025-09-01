Minnesota Lynx On SI

Dallas Wings Announce Final Paige Bueckers Decision for Lynx Game

The Dallas Wings announced Paige Bueckers' injury status against the Minnesota Lynx.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Lynx are set to host the Dallas Wings on Monday night in a very unique matchup. The Lynx are 31-8 through 39 games, sitting healthy in first place in the WNBA with a 5.5 game cushion ahead of second. The Wings, on the other hand, are in last place in the league with a 9-31 record, practically just fighting to land the first overall pick for the second consecutive year.

Last year, when the Wings landed the top pick in the draft, it could not have worked out better for them. At number one, the Wings selected Paige Bueckers, who is tracking to win WNBA Rookie of the Year despite Dallas being the worst team in the league.

Paige Buecker's injury status

Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After missing a game due to illness last Wednesday, Bueckers returned to Dallas' lineup to suit up in a loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday, and looked back to her normal self with 16 points and 10 assists. However, in that game, Bueckers must have tweaked her calf, because she was then listed on Monday's injury report before their game against the Lynx.

After initially being listed as probable for Monday's game with a left calf injury, the Wings have upgraded Bueckers to available.

Lynx cannot fall asleep

Despite the Wings being in last place in the league and ruling seven players out due to injury, the Lynx cannot take them lightly.

Bueckers is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season while shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. At this point in the season, the Wings have been eliminated from playoff contention and have nothing to truly play for, but that could make them more dangerous in a situation like this.

Of course, a loss does not hurt the Lynx either, as they have already locked up the top seed, but they are playing without second-leading scorer and five-time All-Star Kayla McBride on Monday night, giving her a night to rest, so they could be in jeopardy of falling asleep and taking an unnecessary loss.

The Lynx are set to host the Wings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday night in an attempt to extend their franchise record for most wins in a regular season.

