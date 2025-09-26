Injury Report for Pivotal Lynx vs Mercury Game 3

FROM 20 DOWN TO ALL KNOTTED UP AT 1-1 ✅



In Game 2 the @PhoenixMercury erased a 20-PT deficit, took the game to OT, and won 89-83 against the top seeded Lynx



Tonight the Mercury will play on their home floor for the first time in the Semis as they look to go up 2-1!



⏰…