Injury Report for Pivotal Lynx vs Mercury Game 3
The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury traded blows in the first two games of their semifinals series. After the Lynx dominated the Mercury in Game 1, Phoenix fought back to overcome a 20-point deficit in Game 2 to even the series.
Now, the two teams traveled to Phoenix for Game 3 on Friday, as they both fight to take a commanding 2-1 series lead to come just one more win away from a Finals appearance. The Lynx, especially, desperately need a win on Friday, not only to overtake the series again, but to regain some much-needed confidence after a crushing loss on Tuesday.
Lynx-Mercury injury report
There were some concerns that Minnesota would be a bit banged up heading into Friday's Game 3, but their injury report is as clean as expected. Of course, standout guard DiJonai Carrington suffered a season-ending mid-foot sprain in Game 2 of their first-round series, which is sidelining her for the playoffs, but she is alone on Minnesota's injury report on Friday.
The Mercury have an even cleaner injury report for Friday's game, with zero players receiving injury designations.
Of course, at this stage of the playoffs, especially, it is best when both teams are at their best. It would have been great if Minnesota had Carrington available, but they are still the championship frontrunner without her. The Mercury have had favorable injury luck, on the other hand, which could be their key to competing for a title.
Game 3 outlook
This series, so far, has been a story of Phoenix's MVP finalist Alyssa Thomas against Minnesota's trio of Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams. Game 3 should be no different, but the series will ultimately be decided by which supporting cast can step up.
The stars continue to light up the court, especially Thomas and Collier, who have been going back and forth with their games but also with some heated words. However, Game 3 could be the most important game of the series, so both teams need their role players to do their jobs and more.
The Lynx and Mercury are set to tip for Game 3off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday in Phoenix on ESPN2.
