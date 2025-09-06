Lynx Announce DiJonai Carrington Decision for Valkyries Game
The Minnesota Lynx have already secured the top seed heading into the 2025 WNBA playoffs, but Thursday's loss against the Las Vegas Aces still stung. The Aces are the hottest team in the league, as they just won their 13th consecutive game, and the Lynx certainly do not want to run into them in the playoffs.
A'ja Wilson dominated the Lynx with 31 points and eight rebounds on 12-15 shooting from the field, even overtaking Napheesa Collier as the MVP favorite after outperforming her on Thursday.
Now, the Lynx head into a big matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday as they look to get back in the win column.
Lynx are still shorthanded
The Lynx played Thursday's game against the Aces without one of their most important players: DiJonai Carrington. The 27-year-old defensive-minded guard suffered a subluxed left shoulder during their game against her former team, the Dallas Wings, earlier in the week, and it could be costly for Minnesota.
This shoulder injury is something that Carrington has been dealing with for most of the 2025 season, but it has not held her out of games until now. As the Lynx head into Saturday's game against the Valkyries, they will have to play without their standout sixth player again.
The Lynx have announced that Carrington is ruled out for the second consecutive game due to a left shoulder injury.
Carrington was traded from Dallas to Minnesota at this year's deadline, and she has been a key player for the Lynx ever since. Through 11 appearances with her new team, Carrington has averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while efficiently shooting 48.5% from the field and 45.5% from three-point range.
Luckily for the Lynx, this injury comes at an ideal time, as they can afford for her to miss a few games leading up to the playoffs since they already clinched the top seed. Even if Carrington was able to play on Saturday, it makes more sense for the Lynx to let her rest and get closer to 100 percent before a championship-hopeful playoff run.
The Lynx and Valkyries are set to face off in Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
