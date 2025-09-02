Lynx Coach Announces DiJonai Carrington Injury Update After Wings Game
An injury was the last thing the Minnesota Lynx needed after locking up the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs with two weeks remaining in the regular season last week, but starting guard Dijonai Carrington left Monday's win over the Dallas Wings with a shoulder injury suffered in the second quarter.
Carrington has been a welcome addition for the Lynx, averaging 9.1 points on over 50 percent shooting through her first 10 full games with the team. Since acquiring Carrington from Dallas on Aug. 3, the Lynx are 8-3 with two wins apiece against the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever. The highlight of her brief tenure is an 18-point outing in Saturday's win over her former team, the Connecticut Sun.
Fortunately for Minnesota, the prognosis for Carrington doesn't appear to be disastrous. According to coach Cheryl Reeve, Carrington suffered a subluxed left shoulder, which is essentially a partial dislocation. Carrington sustained the same injury earlier in the season with Dallas but didn't miss any time, as Reeve indicated post-game that it seems like a minor, recurring issue.
"(Dijonai) has a subluxed shoulder," Reeve said. "She told me she played defense too hard and I think when she kind of slapped down the ball, you know, it subluxed a little bit. I don't have an update, I just know this is something that she deals with and so they deemed, decided for her not to return, but I don't know where we're at with things."
The Home Stretch
The Lynx (32-8) have just four regular season games remaining before they'll begin the WNBA playoffs in search of a record fifth title in franchise history. Minnesota is one of three franchises, alongside the Seattle Storm and the now-defunct Houston Comets, to have won four WNBA championships since the league was founded in 1997.
Thursday's upcoming matchup against the Las Vegas Aces doesn't have any playoff implications for the Lynx, but it could potentially decide what has turned into an all-time great WNBA MVP race. While one-time -1000 MVP favorite Napheesa Collier missed most of August with a foot injury, A'ja Wilson has led the Aces on a season-changing 12-game win streak and tightened the voting odds.
The Lynx will then travel to San Francisco for a matchup with the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday before finishing their last road trip of the regular season against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, Sept. 9. After that, one more date with the Valkyries on Sept. 11 at the Target Center will remain before the playoffs begin.
