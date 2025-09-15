Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Makes WNBA History in Game 1 vs Valkyries
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has essentially done it all at the head coaching position in the WNBA.
With four WNBA titles and four WNBA Coach of the Year awards, Reeve has become the cornerstone of the Minnesota Lynx and one of the main reasons for their massive success in her tenure.
In 2025, the Lynx were once again the top seed in the WNBA, with MVP candidate Napheesa Collier leading the team to the best record in the league, and with Reeve at the helm, more history was to be made coming off a WNBA Finals loss.
Reeve Makes More History
According to Mitchell Hansen of SB Nation, "With today’s Game 1 win, Cheryl Reeve is now the all-time winningest coach in history. Combining regular season and postseason victories, Reeve now sits at 414 wins, surpassing Mike Thibault (413)."
The Lynx secured a dominant 101-72 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. An 11-4 run to start the game and then a 28-21 lead after the first quarter put them in excellent position to take over the rest of the game, and they did just that.
Five Lynx players scored in double figures, with Napheesa Collier scoring 20 points and six rebounds to lead the way. Natisha Hiedeman contributed 18 points and Kayla McBride added 17, but the contributions were seen across the floor.
Jessica Shepard scored 12 points to go along with eight rebounds, and Courtney Williams added 11 points with four steals to get the Lynx a convincing victory against Golden State.
A remarkable accomplishment for Reeve, who has one of the most illustrious resumés in WNBA history. As President of Basketball Operations, she has ultimate control over roster decisions, including bringing in new players, extending existing ones, and making strategic moves to improve the team. In 2025, she delivered another masterclass on roster management, showcasing her expertise.
Reeve Built the Roster
The Lynx holding the Valkyries to only 72 points is not a surprise considering their body of work over the course of the season.
Minnesota's defensive mindset is one of the main reasons many are picking them to get back to the WNBA Finals, and even with Napheesa Collier sidelined for some time in August, the team barely missed a beat.
Signing Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams has been a godsend for Reeve's system, and along with those two, DiJonai Carrington has also been an excellent pickup to give the Lynx some of the best depth in the WNBA.
Is it enough to win the WNBA title? Certainly, but after a Game 1 win, there is much work to do to get back to prominence.
Related Articles
Cheryl Reeve Questions WNBA Officiating After Lynx-Valkyries Game 1
Napheesa Collier Joins WNBA History After Lynx-Valkyries Game
Napheesa Collier Joins A'ja Wilson in WNBA History After Lynx-Valkyries