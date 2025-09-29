Lynx's Stud Budz Duo Sends Sincere Message After Season-Ending Loss vs Mercury
The StudBudz, the popular duo of Minnesota Lynx players and best friends Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, gained attention across social media, primarily on Twitch, for their candid, behind-the-scenes look at their lives.
With their matching pink hair and vibrant personalities, the two have been important to the WNBA's marketing, significantly increasing the fan engagement and camaraderie among players.
The two had a 72-hour livestream during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, and it blew up on social media, with appearances by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and even WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
With the Lynx now eliminated after a disappointing series loss to the Phoenix Mercury, in a stunning series of events, they both took to social media on their official Instagram story to say some positive things.
StudBudz With a Positive Message
Williams and Hiedeman took to the StudzBudz official Instagram account and said, "we ride together. Studbudz for life. Thank you to everyone who supported and believed in us along the way. The energy yall poured into us is UNMATCHED. We will forever be grateful for this life-changing 2025 season.”
The StudBudz Impact
Both Williams and Hiedeman were so essential to the Lynx's phenomenal regular season, clinching the top seed in the WNBA while also being embraced by fans and players around the league.
Williams averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range in 44 games played.
Hiedeman averaged 9.1 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from three-point range in 44 games played for the Lynx.
Even though the Lynx were eliminated after losing their superstar Naphessa Collier to an ankle injury late in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Mercury, Williams and Hiedeman's connection with their friendship will move on to the next season as well.
Williams noted they are "the same person, just different," with their contrasting energies creating a "great balance," and Hiedeman called Williams "the most caring person in life" and a "very genuine, giving person."
Hiedeman even received votes for Sixth Player of the Year in the WNBA this season for her contributing play off the bench.
Along with a stout Lynx roster, there is no doubt that Minnesota will be back in contention next season. With the loss of DiJonai Carrington, the suspension of their head coach, Cheryl Reeve, and the injury to Collier, there was a mountain of hindrances that piled up for the Lynx.
As they move into the offseason, it is clear that their chemistry will be tested more than ever next season.
