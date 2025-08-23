Lynx Star Jessica Shepard Makes WNBA History vs Fever
Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard put together a historic stat line against the Indiana Fever on Friday. Shepard tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on a remarkable 10 of 11 shooting in Minnesota's 95-90 win.
Not only was Shepard's performance just the second triple-double in Lynx history, but she also became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double while shooting 90 percent from the field. Former Lynx point guard Moriah Jefferson recorded the first triple-double in franchise history with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 92-64 win over the Dallas Wings on June 28, 2022.
Shepard's triple-double is the ninth in the WNBA this season. Phoenix Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas leads the league with five, while Shepard, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Skylar Diggins-Smith have each recorded one.
Back In The Win Column
Minnesota's win on Friday pushes their record to 29-7, giving the Lynx a six-game cushion over the current No. 2 seed Atlanta Dream. The win also ends Minnesota's first losing streak of the season, as losses to New York on Tuesday and Atlanta on Thursday were the first consecutive setbacks the team has suffered this season.
Star forward and MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier went through a full warmup before the game but was again ruled out just before tip-off as she works her way back to 100% from a significant ankle sprain she suffered against the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 2.
The Lynx are now 7-3 without Collier overall this season, including three games Collier missed earlier in the season with respective knee and back injuries. In a surprise twist, star guard Courtney Williams played a team-low 13 minutes in Friday's loss due to what coach Cheryl Reeve said was an ailment, making Minnesota's injury situation even worse with eight games remaining in the regular season.
Minnesota will face the Indiana Fever again on Sunday, this time at the Target Center in Minneapolis, in what will be the final meeting between the teams barring a playoff matchup. The Lynx and Fever have split the season series so far, with the Fever winning their matchup in the Commissioner's Cup championship game in July.
