Lynx Stars Make Unexpected Caitlin Clark Admission
The WNBA has been taken over by its new, young stars, especially Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. While Clark has missed most of the 2025 season due to injuries, she remains the biggest superstar in the league.
As a rookie, Clark finished fourth in MVP voting, won Rookie of the Year, and made the All-Star Game and All-WNBA First Team. Her sophomore season likely would have been similar if she were not dealing with injuries, but her impact on the game is still felt. Clark has grown the game of women's basketball tremendously, starting with her time at Iowa, and the WNBA is feeling it as well.
Lynx stars use Clark's name
The Minnesota Lynx are the top team in the WNBA, holding a 30-7 record and led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier. Still, despite that, Collier's teammates admitted that they use Clark's name to get extra benefits.
In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, a.k.a the Stud Budz, were playing "Fact, Fiction, or F**k Out of Here," where they revealed that they use Clark's name for perks.
"We name drop Caitlin Clark to get parks," the interviewer asked.
"Fact," Hiedeman said. "I did it at All-Star. Yes [it worked]. We just [used it]. That's the president."
Williams also chimed in. "Yes. It always works," she said. "I just did it. Anywhere I'm at, if I can't get there, don't make me make that phone call."
Williams and Hiedeman have been joking about Clark being the "president" and calling her to help solve any inconvenience for weeks, especially when they were in Indianapolis for All-Star weekend.
Before the All-Star Game, Clark even admitted that she had been trying to find Williams and Hiedeman throughout the weekend to be on the stream.
"I've been trying to find them," Clark said on WNBA Countdown about the "Stud Budz."
Clark made multiple appearances on their popular stream during All-Star weekend, which certainly helped the Lynx duo grow their "Stud Budz" brand and get more people to watch the streams.
Of course, when Clark is the biggest star in the WNBA, it is hard for other players not to use her name for perks, but Williams and Hiedeman might be two of the only players to actually admit it.
