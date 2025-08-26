Napheesa Collier Calls Out WNBA Amid Potential Lockout
The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association have been engaged in collective bargaining agreement discussions for quite some time, with a set deadline of October 31st, 2025.
With the league in the best spot it has been in its history, a deal is still far away, with an extension on the deadline date likely.
What Is The Holdup?
Three main issues are being discussed between the WNBA and its players, with the first and most significant one being revenue sharing.
The current CBA began in 2020, when the league provided a 50/50 split on revenue only after the league reaches an annual target. This agreement was made before the WNBA had seen a significant increase in revenue from a new 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights deal.
With record expansion fees, players believe that some of that money should be reflected in their salaries.
Many players have also been outspoken about the benefits and facilities, and a new deal would likely confirm improved benefits, larger rosters, and significantly better working conditions.
For years, the WNBA has not held itself to the same facility standards as other organizations, and players have experienced better conditions while competing in international leagues during the offseason, earning more compensation.
Napheesa Collier Speaks Out
MVP candidate Napheesa Collier has had another stellar 2025 season with the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx.
She is averaging 23.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting an incredible 54.3 percent from the field and 90.7 percent from the free-throw line.
She spoke out about how the Unrivaled Basketball League has treated its players, providing them with better facilities.
"I think it’s just great that we’re opening up people’s eyes to what it should be like. For so long we have been forced to accept less than what we should be owed. Like everyone should have a practice facility, everyone should have access to a gym 24/7, everyone should have privacy when they’re changing and not in front of strangers.”
When discussing the CBA negotiations, Collier gave her honest opinions on the current state of the talks.
"It feels like it’s kind of same old, same old, we’re not making a lot of progress… it’s unfortunate, we obviously want to get a deal done and it feels like the league doesn’t have that same urgency and the deadline is quickly approaching, I feel like we’re not close right now.”
The Lynx have the WNBA's best record at 30 wins and 7 losses and are in first place in the Western Conference and in the entire league.
