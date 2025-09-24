Napheesa Collier Says Quiet Part Out Loud After Lynx Game 2 Loss vs Mercury
The Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury have been going at each other in the 2025 WNBA Semifinals.
After an 82-69 win by the Lynx in Game 1, including a comeback after a slow start, Game 2 was more of the same, except it went in favor of Phoenix.
The Lynx are going to need their MVP candidate in the regular season, Napheesa Collier, to be her same elite self that WNBA fans saw all season.
In Game 1, it was a bit of a struggle throughout, but 10 points in the first quarter and 8 in the third got her 18 points in total to go along with 9 rebounds.
Game 2 was a different story for both Collier and the Lynx. The Lynx superstar scored 24 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in a complete two-way effort.
The unfortunate part is that the Lynx gave up a 20-point lead and lost to the Mercury in overtime.
So, what does Collier think about their chances moving forward, and are there any concerns?
Collier Speaks Out
A seemingly frustrated Collier was brutally honest after a gut-wrenching loss at home, saying, “Phoenix did a good job of being aggressive but I think we beat ourselves you know, unforced turnovers. Not taking care of the ball when they were pressuring us. I think keeping our composure in those situations is huge."
When asked about what needs to change heading into a pivotal Game 3 in Phoenix, Collier responded, “Just playing our defense, and making sure we limit our turnovers. I don’t think our defense was the same in the second half as it was in the first half. We need to get back to taking away the easy things and making their shots hard."
How the Lynx Can Win
Game 3 is in Phoenix, and the Lynx are going to need to show some grit and toughness in a raucous road environment.
The key will be the defensive end for the Lynx. In Game 1, they held the Mercury to only 22 points in the second half, but in Game 2, they let their guard down and allowed the Mercury to mount an incredible comeback.
Even with DiJonai Carrington sidelined with a foot injury, the Lynx still have one of the best bench units in the WNBA.
In the Game 2 loss, Minnesota's bench was outscored 25-3, which will not even be close to cutting it for a dominant team all season.
Game 3 between the Mercury and Lynx is set for Friday, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 PM PST.
