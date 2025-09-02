Paige Bueckers Makes Heartfelt DiJonai Carrington Statement After Lynx-Wings
As the WNBA regular season winds down, the Minnesota Lynx hold the best record in the league at 32-8, clinching the top seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage throughout the postseason.
Coming off a 30-win season and a trip to the WNBA Finals in 2024, the Lynx have once again outdone themselves.
After a dominant 96-71 win over the Dallas Wings, their 32 wins set a franchise record for wins in a season.
DiJonai Carrington's Praise From Former Teammate
While DiJonai Carrington did leave Minnesota's most recent game against the Wings with a shoulder subluxation, the acquisition has been huge for the Lynx.
Carrington is coming off the bench for Minnesota, averaging 10 points per game in 2025 for both the Lynx and Wings. Her former teammate and Rookie of the Year frontrunner Paige Bueckers had heartfelt words for the Lynx, Carrington, and their brief time together in Dallas.
“Basketball has a great way of connecting people…we (PB& DC) got really close. She just let me be me and let me annoy her...we have a great relationship…I just like enjoying competing against this Minnesota Lynx team…I met a lot of them at All-Star," Bueckers said after their most recent game.
The Duo Grew Close Over The Year
Bueckers and Carrington have both been very outspoken about their time together as teammates and competitors in college as well.
According to NewsTimes, Bueckers spoke on how Carrington has helped her navigate her rookie season, going back to their time in Dallas.
"She's been just very supportive and helping me find who I am on this team, and helping me find my voice and always instilling in confidence in me to be aggressive and be whatever this team needs me to be...And it's been fun to pick on her, annoy her, get on her nerves. So, it’s a big sister-little sister type of feeling," Bueckers said.
Carrington talked about the mentality of Bueckers as she plays with a chip on her shoulder every game, saying, "(It’s) exactly what you think it’s been like...She bothers me, and I bother her, and we be talking smack to each other, even though we're on the same team, but it's fun. You know, there's a belief amongst both of us for each other, and it's cool."
With Carrington's elite defense on the wing adding another layer of depth to the Lynx's top-ranked defense, she has been a seamless fit in head coach Cheryl Reeve's system.
With the Lynx, she is averaging 8.1 points per game off the bench in her new role, giving Minnesota a gritty player who can score in bursts, which will be essential in the playoffs.
