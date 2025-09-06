Sylvia Fowles Sends Four-Word Message to Lynx in HOF Speech
The 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class is getting inducted on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts, and it is a very loaded group of former players. This year's class is headlined by NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, but the WNBA talent that is getting inducted is unbelievable.
On Saturday, three women's basketball legends are officially entering the Hall of Fame, with Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles receiving the highest honor imaginable.
These three former WNBA stars are arguably all top ten players of all time, and two of them happen to be Minnesota Lynx legends.
Sylvia Fowles' legacy
Fowles spent the first seven years of her career with the Chicago Sky, where she made three All-Star and four All-WNBA appearances, while winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards. However, in the 2015 season, Fowles was traded to the Lynx.
Through eight seasons with the Lynx, Fowles won her lone WNBA MVP award, won two more Defensive Player of the Year awards, made five All-Star and four All-WNBA appearances, and ultimately won two championships. Fowles cemented herself as one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game, and overall, one of the best players in WNBA history.
Now, she is rightfully being inducted into the Hall of Fame after a wildly successful 15-year career.
Fowles' shows love for Lynx
During her induction speech on Saturday night, Fowles sent a short but iconic message to the Lynx.
"To the Minnesota Lynx: Damn, we did that," Fowles said.
Fowles won both Finals MVPs in her two championships with the Lynx, becoming one of just five players in WNBA history to win the award multiple times. Fowles is undoubtedly a legend, and her impact on the Lynx franchise is challenging to even put into words.
Many star players who have come through the Lynx organization share similar feelings, as they are simply blessed to be a part of that family, especially when they were winning four championships within seven seasons from 2011 to 2017.
It is great to see a Lynx legend like Sylvia Fowles get inducted into the Hall of Fame, especially in the same class as another Minnesota legend, Maya Moore.
