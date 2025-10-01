Unfortunate Reality of Napheesa Collier's Injury Revealed
In the midst of Napheesa Collier's viral exit interview on Tuesday that torched WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to a historic degree, the Minnesota Lynx superstar also revealed that she would have been unable to play in the WNBA Finals if her team would have made it there without her.
Collier went down with an ankle injury in Minnesota's Game 3 loss to Phoenix after a controversial no-call on a play where Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas made what was determined to be incidental contact with Collier after a pivotal steal in the final minute of regulation.
The lack of a call on that run-in between Thomas and Collier prompted a tirade from coach Cheryl Reeve that earned her a Game 4 suspension. It was also likely the final straw that inspired Collier's tour de force against the league on Tuesday, a move that will almost certainly go down as a watershed moment for the sport.
Collier's Reported Diagnosis
On Wednesday, Collier's reported injury diagnosis was revealed. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Collier suffered a Grade 2 tear of three ligaments in her ankle and one in her shin, an injury that Collier had said was similar to what she suffered on her other ankle in August. It's certainly safe to say that Collier was telling the truth when she said she wouldn't have been able to return for the Finals.
"Collier suffered a Grade 2 tear of three ligaments in her left ankle and a muscle in her shin during the collision with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas in Game 3 of their best-of-5 playoff series," Shelburne reported. "The injury carried a six-week recovery period, meaning Collier would not have been able to return this season had the top-seeded Lynx advanced in the playoffs."
Part of Collier's exit statement on Tuesday touched on the fact that Engelbert hadn't reached out to Collier to offer support after her season-ending injury, instead sending her assistant as a messenger in an attempt to wash the league's hands of any perceived blame for the incident.
"This year alone, I've gotten calls, texts and well wishes from so many players across the league," Collier said. "Those moments remind me that sometimes there are things bigger than the results this game, than this game we play.
"But do you know who I haven't heard from? Cathy. Not one call, not one text. The only outreach has come from her number two, telling my agent that she doesn't believe physical play is contributing to injuries. That is infuriating, and it's the perfect example of the tone deaf, dismissive approach that our leaders always seem to take."
