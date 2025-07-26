Las Vegas Star Ties Record Held By Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi set a lot of records in her career, and recently, one of the WNBA's biggest stars tied one of them.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson tied Taurasi, as she had her 150th career 20-point game. This number is the most through a player's eight seasons.
Wilson had 20 points and six rebounds in the Aces' loss to the Indiana Fever. The Fever beat them 80-70 in a game where Kelsey Mitchell was Indiana's leading scorer. Their star Caitlin Clark remains out, but Indiana continues to fight without her.
As far as the Aces, Wilson is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals. She is second in points per game this year, as Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier leads with 23.0 points.
Wilson is a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate despite the Aces' inconsistent year. They are 12-13, and they are looking to get over .500 after their loss to Minnesota. With the way Minnesota has played this year, it was for certain that their game against the Lynx would be a challenge.
The MVP race also features a Mercury player. Alyssa Thomas is in the mix for yet another season, as she averages nearly a triple-double. She is also one of three players to tally a triple-double this year. The Mercury are playing well, and Thomas plays a big part in that. Then, by the end of the year, Satou Sabally could find herself in the conversations.
Las Vegas' star did something special, and she is in great company. Taurasi started her WNBA career in 2004 when the Mercury selected her with the first pick. She won Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Her rookie year was the start of what became an illustrious career.
Taurasi has her share of accolades. Many of her records will stand the test of time, but players that are playing today may catch some of those records. Wilson, who is a three-time MVP, is a talented player who will become a legend when it is all said and done.
Then there are others like New York Liberty star Brenna Stewart, Collier of Minnesota and so many others. Taurasi was a star during her time in the league, and these players are stars creating their own legacies. The Mercury legend paved the way, and players are following suit.
