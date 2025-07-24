Diana Tauasi Attends Mercury Game Against Dream
The Phoenix Mercury had a few special guests in their last game. Brittney Griner returned to Phoenix for the first time since signing with the Atlanta Dream. Her former team showed their appreciation with a tribute video before the game. Griner finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds and an assist in Atlanta's 90-79 win over Phoenix.
Griner has history with the Mercury, as she accomplished great things, including helping them win a championship in 2014. The Dream center undoubtedly made an impact in Phoenix, and another Mercury legend was in attendance for this game.
Diana Taurasi attended Wednesday's game, and she got a chance to reconnect with her former teammate. Taurasi played with the Mercury from 2004 to 2024. She has a long list of accolades, including being the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. She had 10,646 points. Connecticut Sun veteran Tina Charles is the next closest player, as she passed the 8,000 point mark this season.
Taurasi helped the Mercury win three championships, and she and Griner were involved in the franchise's last championship. The duo led Phoenix to a 29-5 season, and they went through teams like the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky to win the championship. They beat the Sky 3-0.
Both players made history in their time with the Mercury. Phoenix went 19-21 in both stars' last season with the team. With Taurasi retiring, then Griner leaving in free agency, the Mercury could have taken a step backward. However, they did the exact opposite. They brought in great talent, and it has put them near the top of the league. They are competing with other contenders, and despite losing their last two, they are still a threat.
It is always nice to see a former player receive love from their former team. It is also nice to see a former player in attendance of a game. The Mercury fans witnessed both in the same night. Both of these players will forever be remembered for their contributions to the team, and they will be honored every chance they get.
Taurasi will get her jersey retired next year, and when Griner calls it a career, there is a strong chance that jersey will be in the rafters as well. Until then, it was nice to see these two reunite.
Please follow us on X for more articles around Phoenix Mercury legends when you click right here!