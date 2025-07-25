Throwback: Mercury Score 127 Points In Win Over Lynx
The Phoenix Mercury have accomplished great things in their time. They have won championships, they have had legendary players like Diana Taurasi, and with the way they are playing this season, they could add to that legacy.
Years ago, the Mercury did something special, and it was around this time. In fact it was 11 years ago yesterday. On July 24, 2010, the Mercury defeated the Minnesota Lynx. This game was one for the history books, as Phoenix won 127-124. These teams combined for 251 points, which set a record.
This game went into double overtime. Both teams were battling, and it was Mercury guard Diana Taurasi who helped Phoenix secure the win.
Taurasi had 31 points in this game, and she scored 11 of those points in the double overtime period. She did not have the best shooting game, as she shot 8-for-23 from the field. She also made one 3-pointer after shooting 10. Her free throw shooting was a difference maker, as she shot 14. She was perfect from the charity stripe.
Although Taurasi had 31, Phoenix's leading scorer was Candice Dupree. Dupree finished the game with 32 points. She also had 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Phoenix had five players in double figures, and one of them had a big game off the bench. DeWanna Bonner had 20 points, five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. Bonner's performance was reminiscent of a recent game she had, when she scored 22 points off the bench in the Mercury's win over the Golden State Valkyries.
As far as the other players in double figures, Penny Taylor finished with 20 points and Tangela Smith had 10 points. Taylor and Smith were starters, and the only player to score less than 10 points among the starters was Temeka Johnson. She had seven points.
The Lynx put up a fight, and at the time, both of these teams were under .500. That did not deter them, and they went to war like it was the final game of the WNBA Finals. The Mercury and the Lynx have had their share of battles over the years, and this was one of the most noteworthy.
The Mercury and the Lynx made history that day, and it will be talked about for years to come.
