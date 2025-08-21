The Last Five Update: Alyssa Thomas Tallies Triple-Doubles
Alyssa Thomas joined the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason, and the move has paid off. The Mercury are having a great year, and Thomas has played at a high level.
The veteran forward has had five triple-doubles this season, which makes her the only player in WNBA history to five or more triple-doubles in multiple seasons. She is also the first player in league history to have three in a row.
Thomas and the Mercury have played well lately, and it is only right to do an updated "Last Five" to see how she has done in this stretch.
In Phoenix's last game, Thomas had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Mercury played well as a team, and Thomas was extremely close to another triple-double. Phoenix won that game, as they beat the Golden State Valkyries 98-91.
The Mercury had five players in double figures, and they are 10-0 when that happens. Thomas joined Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Natasha Mack and DeWanna Bonner in that game. Copper was the leading scorer, as she had 25 points.
Thomas continues to tally triple-doubles
On Sunday, Thomas had her fifth triple-double. She had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Seattle Storm. Thomas has been on a tear this season, and she is getting triple-doubles with ease. Her triple-double helped Phoenix get a win over another Western Conference contender. She helped the team bounce back from two tough losses, and now, they have won their last two.
Before their road trip, they lost to the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces. Thomas had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds against the Aces. She had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Dream. Then, before that, she had a triple-double against the Indiana Fever.
In the last five games, Thomas averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists. Overall, she averages 16.1 points, nine assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Thomas has been great in this period, and the Mercury are playing well as a result. She has a legitimate case for Most Valuable Player (MVP), and as the race gets tighter, tallying more triple-doubles will improve her chances.
The triple-double watch continues for Thomas, and in their game against the Aces, she may get another.
