Standout Star: Kahleah Copper Leads Mercury In Comeback Win
The Phoenix Mercury were in action last night, as they took on the Golden State Valkyries. They defeated the Valkyries 98-91, but it was a challenge. The Mercury had to come back, as a big run from the Valkyries gave Golden State the lead. Later on, Phoenix responded with a 20-8 run, and they came out victorious.
This was a good win for the Mercury, and it showed how talented this roster is. There were numerous players who contributed to the win, and it was hard to say who stood out. However, one of the team's best scorers did her part and helped the team win.
Kahleah Copper finished the game with 25 points. She also had five rebounds and an assist. She shot well from beyond the arc, as she made five 3-pointers in this game. She gave the Valkyries trouble and played a big role in the Mercury's win.
Phoenix had a good showing overall, as they had four other players who scored in double digits. Satou Sabally had 17 points, as well as six assists and four rebounds. Natasha Mack had a big game, as she had 14 points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 12 points, five rebounds, a steal and a block off the bench.
The Mercury are 10-0 when five or more players score 10 or more points. This game was a perfect example of that, and their streak when this happens remains intact.
Mercury headed to Las Vegas
After an impressive win, the Mercury will face the Las Vegas Aces tomorrow. The Aces beat them in their last meeting, and it was a close battle. Las Vegas took the lead in the season series, and the Mercury have a chance to tie it. However, it will not be easy. A'ja Wilson continues to play well for Las Vegas, and they have now won eight in a row.
This game will be a challenge for Phoenix, but if the Mercury have a game like the did against Golden State, they can snap the Aces' streak.
Copper and the Mercury looked like a true contender against the Valkyries, and chances are, the 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) will have another strong game.
