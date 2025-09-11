Why Alyssa Thomas Will Have A Postseason Triple-Double
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas had a spectacular season with her new team. She made history, as she tallied eight triple-doubles, and with one more regular season game left, she may have another. Thomas made an impact in multiple areas, and she has been one of Phoenix's most consistent players in the process. Her season was one to remember, and it could lead to some awards and honors down the line.
Thomas' ability to tally triple-doubles is what makes her special. Her 2023 season was incredible, as she had six triple-doubles, and because of that, she finished second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. On top of her regular season triple-doubles, she had one in the playoffs.
The year before, she had two in the postseason. Now, with the Mercury heading to the playoffs, Thomas has a chance to have at least one during Phoenix's playoff run.
When it comes to her postseason triple-doubles in 2022, she had two against the Las Vegas Aces. Her first one was in the Connecticut Sun's 105-76 win over the Aces. She had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. She was one of six players who scored in double digits. DeWanna Bonner was one of the others, as she had 18 points.
A few days later, Thomas had another triple-double, as she had 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. However, the Aces ended up winning that game, as they beat the Sun 78-71. That was the last game of the series, and Las Vegas won their first championship.
The following year, Thomas' playoff triple-double was against the New York Liberty. She had 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. The Liberty ended up winning that game 87-84, and they moved on and they faced the Aces in the WNBA Finals.
In 2024, she had one against the Indiana Fever. She had 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. The Sun won 93-69.
Postseason time
This year, the sky is the limit for Thomas and the Mercury. They may go on a deep playoff run, and if that happens, Thomas could add to her postseason triple-double total. She has done a bit of everything this season, and she will keep that momentum going in the Mercury's first playoff matchup. Keep an eye on the Mercury star, as she is bound to do something amazing.
Please follow us on X to see what Alyssa Thomas does in the playoffs when you click right here!