Why The Mercury Will Win Another Finals Game

The Phoenix Mercury are no stranger to making the WNBA Finals, and they have performed well in those series.

The Phoenix Mercury have made the WNBA Finals in the past, and in that time, they won three championships. It all started with their first Finals appearance back in 1998, and it continues with this year's playoff run.

Phoenix has made history over the years, and they are looking to add to that legacy. The Mercury are down in this year's Finals, as the Las Vegas Aces have a 2-0 lead. However, that can soon change. The Mercury will be back on their home floor, and they have a good shot at picking up a win in the next game.

The Mercury have accomplished great things over the years, and with them searching for their first win in this year's Finals, it is a good time to look at their record on the big stage. They have made the Finals six times in their history, and in that time, they have had their share of wins and losses.

It all began with their series against the Houston Comets, and they lost that series 2-1. Phoenix won the first game, as they beat Houston 69-66.

Phoenix missed the playoffs entirely after that season, and in 2000, they were back in it. Then, they would go on a playoff drought that was snapped by their 2007 playoff run. The Mercury won their first championship that season, and they were 7-2 in that run. Their two losses were against the Detroit Shock. Despite losing those games, the Mercury won the series 3-2.

After that initial championship, the Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008. However, they were back in the following year, and they won their second championship. They beat the Indiana Fever that time around, and they won the series 3-2.

The Mercury made the WNBA Finals for the fourth time in 2014, and they beat the Chicago Sky 3-0. Later on, Phoenix reached the Finals in 2021, and this time, the Sky came out on top. They beat the Mercury 3-1.

Trip No. 6 for the Mercury

Now, they are in the Finals for a sixth time, and if they can turn things around, they can win it all.

Overall, the Mercury have a record of 11-11 in Finals games.

In their next game, they have a shot at getting over .500. If they play at a high level in Game 3, they will not only get over .500, they extend the series to at least a Game 5.

