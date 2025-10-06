Weekly Wrap-Up: Mercury Seeking First Win In Finals
It has been quite the week for the Phoenix Mercury. They are in the WNBA Finals, and they are taking on a team that beat them in the regular season series.
The Las Vegas Aces are going for their third championship, and on the other hand, the Mercury are going for their fourth.
Before reaching the Finals, the Mercury picked up a good win over the Minnesota Lynx to close out the series. They beat Minnesota 86-81 in that game, and their trio and a key veteran led them to victory.
Alyssa Thomas was the leading scorer, as she had 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Satou Sabally had a nice performance as well. She finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kahleah Copper had 13 points and four rebounds, then DeWanna Bonner also had points, as well as six rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix advanced to the Finals, and this weekend, they played their first two games against the Aces. Unfortunately, the Aces have won both games.
Las Vegas picked up an 89-86 win over Phoenix. Copper was the leading scorer, and she had 21 points, four rebounds and an assist. She got going early, and she had 19 points in the first half. Outside of Copper, there were some other notable performances.
Sabally had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Thomas was an assist shy of a triple-double, as she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Then, Monique Akoa Makani, who is one of the Mercury's rookies, had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.
The starters did their part, and then, Bonner had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Game 2 was a bit different, and the Aces had a bigger lead. They beat the Mercury 91-78. The Mercury's trio were the only players who scored in double digits, as Copper had 23 points, Sabally had 22 and Thomas had 10.
Phoenix got off to a good start, but Las Vegas took over and came away with the win. Luckily, the Mercury have a chance to get a win in the next game, as they not only get some time to rest, but they will also be on their home floor. So, while things are not looking good, they still have a shot at turning things around.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's time in the Finals and how they got to this point when you click right here!