Alyssa Thomas Comments on CBA Negotiations, Possible Lockout
According to a new report from Yahoo Sports, Phoenix Mercury All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas is prepared for the possibility of a lockout, as contentious CBA negotiations between the league and the WNBAPA continue.
These negotiations come during a pivotal moment in the history of the league. TV viewership and in-arena attendance are hitting record highs, its stars are more famous than ever before, with multiple players having their own popular signature shoes, and there's just plain more money in women's ball these days -- per The Athletic, an 11-year, $2.2 billion TV deal with go into effect next season and expansion fees for new teams come in at a whopping $250 million a pop.
Unsurprisingly, the players are looking to share in the league's newfound wealth and success. Salaries are still low -- many players still play overseas or in another domestic league like Athletes Unlimited or Unrivaled to supplement their WNBA salaries -- but, with more opportunities to get paid popping up around the game, players are better equipped to use organized labor's greatest power, the power to strike, to force the league's hand if necessary.
Thomas said that in the past, lockout discussions were difficult, with younger and lower-paid players facing a lot of uncertainty. They often didn't have the finances to weather the storm of a labor stoppage, but many young players enter the league today already having made money through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), unlike past players who went unpaid under strict NCAA amateurism rules. There are also many more sponsorship opportunities for current WNBA players to make money off the court.
"We have a lot more leverage this time around," said Thomas in the Yahoo report. "Back when we did our last CBA, [we] were still trying to find our footing in the league. I think now we have a lot of power. As you can see, the league is growing. There’s a lot of attention on this right now, and I think we just got to tap into that."
The WNBAPA recently sent the league a 50-item list of things they want out of the next CBA, with changes to the salary system being foremost among them. They also reportedly want changes to scheduling -- the league has recently added games without increasing the length of the season -- and to maximum roster sizes, which hamper teams' flexibility in the event of injuries.