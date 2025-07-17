Phoenix Mercury On SI

Satou Sabally to Sit Out All-Star Game With Injury

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally will miss the All-Star game with an ankle injury, but will be in Indianapolis for WNBAPA duties.

Chris Harrison

Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally will be unable to participate in this year's WNBA All-Star game, according to an announcement she made on Instagram.

Sabally has been out with an ankle injury since a July 3rd game against the Dallas Wings in which she scored 20 points. She explained in the announcement that, despite her best efforts to rebabilitate and recover from the injury, she was unable to get her body fully ready in time for the game and will be focusing on recovering so that she can contribute for the Phoenix Mercury for the rest of the season.

She will, however, still be in Indianapolis for WNBA All-Star Weekend carrying out her duties as part of the WNBAPA Leadership Committee and negotiating for the next collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

With the league undergoing rapid growth, in terms of popularity, revenue, and number of franchises, this round of negotiations are a critical inflection point for the league and the negotiations appear to have been contentious ones.

Sabally has gone on the record about them previously, saying that the league's most recent proposal felt like a "slap in the face." She has stated that she would like to see roster sizes expand, which feels particularly relevant now as a member of a team with so few healthy players available to play and little recourse to remedy the issue (WNBA rosters are capped at 12 players, unlike the NBA, which allows 15).

Though Mercury fans would doubtless enjoy seeing their leading scorer (19.1 points per game this season) represent Phoenix at the All-Star Game, her health going forward is far more important for a team that surprised many by playing like one of the league's best.

Her versatility as a player who can score in the paint and outside the three-point arc while also defending multiple positions on the other end of the court is a key part of what makes the Mercury so difficult to play against, as well as why they're in the top five in the W in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Her growing chemistry with fellow 2025 All-Star Alyssa Thomas and former Finals MVP Kahleah Copper will be one of the big storylines of the second half of the season for the Mercury. The Phoenix big three has appeared in just six games together and are 4-2 in those contests.

