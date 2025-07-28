Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Has Another Complete Game
After losing to the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty, the Phoenix Mercury have another win under their belt. They have improved to 16-9 after beating the Washington Mystics 88-72.
Their win over Washington is the second game in an ongoing road trip, and it was an opportunity for the Mercury to get back on track. Phoenix took care of business and made sure to take advantage of this moment.
The Mercury won this game, and their forward Alyssa Thomas played a big role. Thomas finished the game with 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. This was yet another game where she came close to a triple-double.
Phoenix trailed at the end of the first quarter, as Washington had a two-point lead over them. The Mystics had a four-point lead at halftime, but the Mercury went on a run in the third quarter to seal the win. They outscored the Mystics 26-12 in that quarter.
Washington did try to fight back in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury held on and picked up a good win.
Outside of Thomas, there were other Mercury players that helped them get the victory.
Satou Sabally finished the game with 15 points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal. Monique Akoa Makani is back in action, and she had 13 points, two rebound, an assist and a steal. Kitija Laksa had 13 points off the bench. Natasha Mack also had a nice game, as she finished with 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Thomas and Mercury look to start new win streak
The Mercury went through a brief skid. They lost to tough teams, and two of those games were on the road. The Dream beat them in Phoenix, but Minnesota and New York beat the Mercury on their respective home courts. The Lynx are still undefeated in home games, as they are 14-0.
Phoenix picked up a win, and it is a chance to start fresh. They are still on the road until their home game against the Connecticut Sun, but they have a chance to start another win streak. The Mercury are getting closer to being a healthy team, as most of their players were in action against the Mystics, and they looked like a contending team. Road trips can be challenging, as long as Thomas and the Mercury play their game, they can finish strong.
