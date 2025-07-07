Alyssa Thomas: The Triple-Double Leader
It takes great skill to tally a triple-double. It is something that many players do not do, and for those that do, they prove that they are an all-around talent. A triple-double shows that a player is capable of doing a bit of everything. They can score, they can facilitate and they can grab rebounds.
In the NBA, a player like Nikola Jokic has become known for triple-doubles. There are also legends like Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson who tallied a vast number of triple-doubles. Russell Westbrook had multiple seasons where he averaged one.
When it comes to the WNBA, there is a name that comes to mind. She is still going strong, and while she has not tallied a triple-double this season, she has come close. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is in a league of her own, and for now, she is the league's triple-double leader.
Thomas has a total of 15 triple-doubles in her career. Over the course of her career, she has tallied 11 in the regular season. Then, she has four in playoff performances.
The first triple-double of her career. was against the Minnesota Lynx. On July 22, 2022, Thomas finished the game with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The Sun won that game 94-84.
Thomas had another triple-double the following month. She finished that game with 12 rebounds to go along with 10 points and 10 assists.
When the Connecticut Sun reached the playoffs, she tallied two more. She had triple-doubles in the last two games of the 2022 WNBA Finals.
Thomas picked up where she left off, and had three back in June 2023. She ended up having six triple-doubles in the regular season, and one in the playoffs that year. Her accomplishment led t her finishing second in the 2023 Most Valuable Player (MVP) race.
In 2024, Thomas kept her momentum going, and had more triple-doubles, including one in a playoff win over the Indiana Fever. She was passing the ball like a point guard in that game, as she had 13 assists. She also had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
This year, the only players to tally a triple-double are Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Thomas has been close multiple times, including her performance in the Mercury's recent win over the New York Liberty. She had 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.
The season is flying by, but there are still plenty of games to be played. With the way Thomas has played, there is a strong chance she tallies a triple-double before the season wraps up.
Please make sure you follow along with our Facebook page to when you click here!