Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Named All-Star Reserve
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game is going to be something special. Every year, All-Star is a fun time for fans and players alike. Fans get to see their favorite players share the same floor.
For players, they get to compete against or play alongside some of the top players from other teams. It is a great experience and there is no shortage of talent in the game. The starters were announced at the end of June, with players like New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, Seattle's Nneka Ogwumike and others making the cut. Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally was also named a starter.
Sabally will have some company in Indiana, as her teammate Alyssa Thomas was named an All-Star reserve. She joins players such as Storm guard Skylar Diggins, Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and others.
All-Star reserves were selected by coaches. Coaches can vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four other players regardless of position. This process is different from how starters are selected, as that comes down to the votes of fans, media and players.
Thomas is now a six-time All-Star. She earned the honor by having a standout season. She is averaging 14.1 points, 9.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
Thomas is up to her usual tricks, as she is nearly averaging a triple-double. She did the same thing last season as a member of the Connecticut Sun. She averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Thomas also had similar seasons in 2022 and 2023.
The veteran forward is fitting in well with her new team. She joined the Mercury during the offseason, as Phoenix was involved in a four-team trade. Since then, Thomas and the Mercury have had an early impact this season.
The Mercury are third in the league, and they have a record of 12-6. With the way Phoenix is playing this season, it is no surprise that they will have two players in the All-Star Game.
Now that the reserves have been announced, team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will select their teammates. A draft will take place on Tuesday. When it is all said and done, Sabally and Thomas could be on the same team.
The All-Star Game is approaching, and it is safe to say the Mercury will be well-represented.
