Weekly Wrap-Up: Mercury Go 1-1 On The Road
The Phoenix Mercury have a chance to rest after what has been an intense period. They are battling injuries, but on the bright side, they are keeping their composure and getting wins in the process.
The Mercury picked up good wins last week, and it led to Alyssa Thomas winning Western Conference Player of the Week. She averaged 17.7 points, 10.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in that time, and Phoenix was 2-1.
This week is a bit different. The Mercury had two games, and will get time off due to the All-Star break. Phoenix was on the road for both games, and they came out with a solid record. They went 1-1 in two tough away games.
Phoenix started their week with a game against the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries nearly beat the Las Vegas Aces, but fell short in the end. Golden State is not a strong road team, but at home, they are threat. The Mercury beat them 78-77. This game came down to the wire, and it was a free throw by Thomas that sealed the deal.
Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner had a special game, as she had 22 points and 11 rebounds. This was the fifth time in her career that she had 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds off the bench. Kathryn Westbeld also had a solid game as she had 14 points. Phoenix played a great game, and kept their win-streak alive.
After their battle with Golden State, they traveled to Minnesota. The Minnesota Lynx remain the top team in the league, and after a few losses on the road, they returned home in hopes of improving to 12-0 at home.
Minnesota beat Phoenix 79-66. The Mercury could not get into a rhythm offensively, and the Lynx took advantage. Minnesota defeated Phoenix for the third time this season and won the season series.
Thomas was the leading scorer for the Mercury with 12 points. The starters had a rough day, but Kalani Brown contributed off the bench. Brown had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Despite the loss, it was a decent week for the Mercury. Now, it is all about rest and recovery. The Mercury have a chance to get healthy during this period, and they will take advantage of it.
Please follow us on X for the latest Mercury news when you click right here!