Why Thomas' First Games Set The Tone For Phoenix's Season
Alyssa Thomas is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and they added her during the offseason. They acquired her in a deal, and she wasted little time when it came to making an impact. She was excellent all year, and she averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
The Mercury started the season on a good note, as they won four of their first five games. Thomas got going right away, and in the team's first game, she had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Phoenix won that game, as they beat the Seattle Storm 81-59.
Phoenix picked up a closer win in their second game, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-86. In that game, Thomas had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal. The Mercury were home for that game as well, then in their third game, they were on the road.
The Mercury faced the Storm once again, but this time, Seattle come out on top. They beat Phoenix 77-70, and improved to 2-1. The Mercury were also 2-1 after that loss.
In their first loss, Thomas had her first double-double of the season. She had 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Phoenix returned home for the next two games, and they faced the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. In their game against the Mystics, Thomas had a quieter game. However, she still managed to contribute in different areas. She had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in Phoenix's 68-62 win over Washington.
After that, they beat the Sky 94-89, and Thomas nearly had a triple-double. She had a big night passing-wise, as she had 15 assists. Then, she had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Thomas' hot start leads to strong season
Thomas was excellent at the start of the season, and she averaged 15.2 points, eight assists and 7.6 rebounds. This was only the start for the Mercury forward, and she went on to have a spectacular season. She was a candidate for Most Valuable Player (MVP) and she helped her team reach the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix picked up a great player in Thomas, and if she returns, she will continue to make an impact.
