How The Mercury Overcame Obstacles, Tied Their Season Series
The Phoenix Mercury had a great year, and they beat some strong teams to get to the WNBA Finals. They faced tough teams all season, and then, when it came to the playoffs, they took down two championship-winning teams.
The New York Liberty won their first championship in 2024, after years of getting close but coming up short. In fact, they made the Finals in the league's first season, but they lost to the Houston Comets. They beat the Mercury to get to that point.
Phoenix also beat the Minnesota Lynx, which was a team many expected to get to the Finals. They made it that far in 2024, and this year, the odds were in their favor. However, the Mercury put an end to Minnesota's hopes of winning the franchise's fifth championship.
During the regular season, the Mercury beat the Liberty 3-1 in their season series. The Lynx beat the Mercury in the season series, as Phoenix won a single game against them.
The Mercury won some series, but they also lost a few. Then, there were a few instances where their series ended in a tie.
Phoenix's series against the Dallas Wings ended in a tie, as the Mercury won the first game, then the teams traded wins. The Mercury beat the Wings 93-80 the first time around in a game where Satou Sabally led with 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Dallas tied things up in the next game, as they beat Phoenix 98-89. That matchup was Sabally's first game back in Dallas, and her old team played well and got the win.
A few days later, the Mercury beat the Wings in a blowout. They beat them 102-72 in a game where one of Phoenix's veterans had a stellar performance. Sami Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points, while Alyssa Thomas had her first triple-double. Thomas had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
That was a big win for the Mercury, and they took a 2-1 lead over the Wings. However, with Dallas getting a 97-76 win in their final game, the Wings tied things.
Outside of the Wings, the only team that tied the series was the Seattle Storm. The Mercury beat the Storm in a blowout the first time around, the Storm redeemed themselves, and while Seattle won the third game, Phoenix won the fourth.
Storm and Wings come to play
The Mercury had two series that ended in a tie, and while the Storm and Wings are in two different spaces (as one is a contender while the other is rebuilding), they both put up a fight.
