What Is Next For The Phoenix Mercury?
The WNBA season ended recently, and in the end, it came down to two talented teams. The Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury faced each other, and it was a clash of past champions. Las Vegas won their first championship in 2022, and they managed to repeat. They came into this year's finals with hopes of winning their third title.
For the Mercury, this was their sixth Finals appearance in the franchise's history, and Phoenix was seeking their fourth championship. These teams had different journeys in the regular season, and their successful postseasons helped them get to that point.
Las Vegas won it all, as they swept Phoenix in what was the league's first seven-game series. It seems like it was only yesterday that the series started, and as the Mercury were on the road, they were looking to get a victory in Las Vegas.
Phoenix was no stranger to winning on the road during the playoffs, as they picked up important wins over the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx while on the road. Their win over New York tied the series and led to Phoenix returning home and closing out the series. Then, in their series against the Lynx, they won Game 2 on the road. While it required overtime, Phoenix still came away with the victory. Then, they won both of their home games, and they advanced to the Finals.
The Mercury did not win a game in the Finals, even though they were a strong home team during the regular season. The Aces controlled the series, and if the Mercury picked up a road win, the series may have played out differently.
There's always next year
Despite the sweep, Phoenix still had a year that they should be proud of. Their stars played well, even with them encountering injuries. Satou Sabally missed Game 4 after a collision in Game 3. Alyssa Thomas exited the game in the final matchup, but she returned and had a triple-double in the process. Then, Kahleah Copper had a fantastic series, and she scored 30 points as she tried to extend the series.
Now that the dust has settled, the Mercury can look back at their playoff run and, more specifically, the Finals. They can see how close they got to winning, and they can run it back and potentially win. The future is bright for this team, and if they stay together, they can win it all.
