Will The Mercury Beat The Lynx Once Again?
The Phoenix Mercury have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They have a record of 15-6, and they are on a three-game win streak.
The Mercury are second in the league record-wise, and the only team better than them is their next opponent. Phoenix will face the Minnesota Lynx for the last time, and they have a chance to tie the season series.
Minnesota beat them in their first meeting. The Lynx won 74-71, and gave the Mercury one of their only losses at home. Satou Sabally was Phoenix's leading scorer with 26 points in that game.
Phoenix traveled to Minnesota for the second matchup, and the Lynx beat them by 23. Minnesota is undefeated in home games this season, and their 88-65 win over the Mercury shows how hard it is to beat them in Target Center.
The Mercury hosted the Lynx in the third game, and they won 79-71. One of the big factors in this win was the performance of Alyssa Thomas. Thomas had a career-high 29 points. She scored 12 of those points in the fourth quarter.
Thomas and the Mercury went on a 19-4 run to close out the game.
Phoenix has a chance to tie the season series, but they are on the road. Minnesota is back home after a four-game road trip. The road trip started with their game against the Mercury and concluded with the Chicago Sky. The Lynx were 2-2 during this trip, as Phoenix and Chicago beat them. They picked up a win over the Los Angeles Sparks and after their loss to the Sky, they got their revenge.
Minnesota is itching to get back home, where they will be for their next five games. With the Lynx losing two games, they will look to make sure they do not pick up another anytime soon. The Mercury have a tough task ahead of them, and they hope to hand them their first loss at home.
The Mercury are on the heels of the Lynx, and a win here could help them inch closer. With the way Thomas and the Mercury are playing, they could get the job done. Phoenix showed they can handle pressure in their last game, and their game against Minnesota could come down to the wire. Regardless of what happens, this will be a competitive game featuring two of the league's best teams.
