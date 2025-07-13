On The Road: Mercury Prepare For Tough Away Games
After a brief skid, the Phoenix Mercury are back to their winning ways. They beat the Dallas Wings 102-72 and the beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-71.
Before these wins, the Mercury lost to the Las Vegas Aces at home and the Wings on the road.
The Aces beat them 84-81 in a game where A'ja Wilson had 26 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. The Wings beat them 98-89 in a game where their young players took charge. Their rookie Aziaha James had 28 points and Paige Bueckers, the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft had 23 points.
The Mercury are a good team on their home floor, and they have played well on the road as well. Phoenix is 5-3 on the road, and they picked up wins over the Los Angeles Sparks, the Aces, the Connecticut Sun, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. Their road losses were against the Storm, the Lynx and the Wings.
Phoenix is on the road in their next two games, as they face the Golden State Valkyries and the Lynx. The Valkyries are making a name for themselves, and they have a record of 10-10.
Golden State was in action on Saturday, as they faced the Aces. In what was a competitive game, the Aces beat the Valkyries 104-102. The young, hungry team has a challenge ahead of them, as they face one of the best teams in the league.
With the way Golden State is playing, the Mercury should not take them lightly. They beat Golden State earlier in the season, but the Valkyries put up a fight. This time around, they will do the same.
After going against Golden State, the Mercury will face the Lynx for their final regular season matchup. The Lynx were on a five-game win streak, but they lost to Phoenix in a recent game. Then, the Sky pulled off an impressive upset over Minnesota on Saturday. Minnesota will be out for revenge, and they will no go easy on the Mercury.
The Mercury are one of Minnesota's biggest foes. They beat Phoenix twice this season, but the Mercury want to tied the season series. Phoenix has some challenges ahead of them, but with the way they have placed recently, they can come out unscathed.
