How The Mercury's New Stars Made The All-Star Game
The WNBA season has come to an end, as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury to win their third championship. The Aces won in 2022 and 2023, then there was a break in between, as the New York Liberty won their first championship in 2024.
Las Vegas had ups and downs this season, and after a huge loss against the Minnesota Lynx, they turned things around. Phoenix played well throughout that time, and they went on a deep playoff run which led to their sixth Finals appearance.
During the season, the Mercury were led by their new stars. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas came to Phoenix, as the team acquired them in an offseason deal. Both Sabally and Thomas had strong seasons, and they were named All-Stars as a result.
Sabally did not play in the All-Star Game due to injury, but she was named one of the starters. She was a member of Team Clark, which featured team captain Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and others. This was also Sabally's third All-Star selection, as she made it in 2021 and 2023.
Thomas makes All-Star, represents Team Collier
Thomas made the All-Star Game for the sixth time in her career. She made it for the first time back in 2017, and throughout the years, she has been involved in the exciting game. Thomas made this year's game as a reserve, and she played for Team Collier, which consisted of team captain Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins, Breanna Stewart and others.
Thomas' team came away with the win, as they beat Team Clark 151-131. Phoenix's forward had six points, four rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes.
Both Mercury stars had good years, and in Thomas' case, she was a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She joined players like Wilson and Collier as a finalist for the league's prestigious award.
As far as Sabally, she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She had some obstacles during the season, but she managed to shine in those times.
The Mercury gained two talented stars, and it comes as no surprise that they made the All-Star Game. It will not be the last time that happens either. Phoenix is building something special, and these two stars are leading the way.
