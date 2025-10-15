How Mercury's Sabally Stood Out In The Finals
Satou Sabally was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new stars, and she made her presence felt right away. She played for the Dallas Wings in her first few seasons, but the 2024 season would be her final year with the team.
The Mercury acquired her in a deal after it was revealed that she would not be returning to Dallas. Phoenix also brought in Alyssa Thomas, and both stars had successful seasons.
Sabally and Thomas helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The "Unicorn" had some strong performances in the playoffs, and the Finals were no exception.
Sabally exits game, Mercury try to fight back
Before exiting Game 3, and missing Game 4 due to a concussion, Sabally was on a mission. She was playing well, and in the first game against the Aces, she had 19 points. She also had four assists and four rebounds.
The Mercury were on the road in that game, and the Aces beat them 89-86. Phoenix came to play in that game, but Las Vegas held on and stopped the Mercury from getting a win on the road.
Las Vegas controlled the second game, as they beat Phoenix 91-78. Despite this game being the biggest loss of the series, there were some noteworthy performances from the Mercury in that game, as Sabally had 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer in the second game, as Kahleah Copper had 23 points. Copper also had three rebounds. Phoenix's third star, Alyssa Thomas, had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in that outing.
In the third game of that series, Sabally had 24 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists and a block. Sabally exited Game 3 after she collided with Kierstan Bell's knee. After that happened, Copper and the Mercury went on a run to trim the Aces' lead. That Aces got the win after A'ja Wilson made a shot over Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.
Sabally was later ruled out for Game 4 due to a concussion. The Mercury lost that game, as the Aces beat them 97-86. Copper had another big performance as she had 30 points.
In the Finals, Sabally averaged 21.7 points, six rebounds and three assists. The "Unicorn" did well in the Finals, and the next time she reaches the Finals, she will be even better.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and her first time in the WNBA Finals when you click right here!