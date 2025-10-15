Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Sabally Stood Out In The Finals

The Phoenix Mercury added a new star in Satou Sabally, and before missing Game 4, she was on a tear.

Davion Moore

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots around during warmups before a game against the New York Liberty for game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena.
Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots around during warmups before a game against the New York Liberty for game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new stars, and she made her presence felt right away. She played for the Dallas Wings in her first few seasons, but the 2024 season would be her final year with the team.

The Mercury acquired her in a deal after it was revealed that she would not be returning to Dallas. Phoenix also brought in Alyssa Thomas, and both stars had successful seasons.

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) is defended by Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) during the third quarter at PHX Arena Jun 29, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabally and Thomas helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The "Unicorn" had some strong performances in the playoffs, and the Finals were no exception.

Sabally exits game, Mercury try to fight back

Before exiting Game 3, and missing Game 4 due to a concussion, Sabally was on a mission. She was playing well, and in the first game against the Aces, she had 19 points. She also had four assists and four rebounds.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots a layup against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Mercury were on the road in that game, and the Aces beat them 89-86. Phoenix came to play in that game, but Las Vegas held on and stopped the Mercury from getting a win on the road.

Las Vegas controlled the second game, as they beat Phoenix 91-78. Despite this game being the biggest loss of the series, there were some noteworthy performances from the Mercury in that game, as Sabally had 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer in the second game, as Kahleah Copper had 23 points. Copper also had three rebounds. Phoenix's third star, Alyssa Thomas, had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in that outing.

In the third game of that series, Sabally had 24 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists and a block. Sabally exited Game 3 after she collided with Kierstan Bell's knee. After that happened, Copper and the Mercury went on a run to trim the Aces' lead. That Aces got the win after A'ja Wilson made a shot over Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) scores over Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sabally was later ruled out for Game 4 due to a concussion. The Mercury lost that game, as the Aces beat them 97-86. Copper had another big performance as she had 30 points.

In the Finals, Sabally averaged 21.7 points, six rebounds and three assists. The "Unicorn" did well in the Finals, and the next time she reaches the Finals, she will be even better.

Davion Moore
Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.