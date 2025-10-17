Will Another Mercury Player Have A Triple-Double?
It was a big year for Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury brought in two new stars, as they acquired Thomas and they also brought in Satou Sabally. These two stars played a role in the team's success, and when it comes to Thomas, she made history.
Thomas was on a tear during the season, and she had eight triple-doubles during the season. She set a record for most triple-doubles in a season, as she broke her previous record.
Thomas has postseason triple-doubles
Phoenix's star carried that momentum into the playoffs, and she had two triple-doubles during the Mercury's postseason run. She had one against the New York Liberty in a game where her team closed out the series. The Mercury beat the Liberty 79-73, and Thomas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. She became the first player to have a 20-point triple-double in playoffs history.
Then, she had one against the Las Vegas Aces in what was the final game of that series. She had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. What was most impressive about that triple-double was that she did it while dealing with an injury.
Thomas is in a league of her own when it comes to triple-doubles, and with her getting multiple while playing for her new team, she became the second Mercury player in history to tally one.
Back in 2023, Sug Sutton had a triple-double. She played for the Mercury that year after she signed a training camp deal with them. Before that, she played for the Washington Mystics. Sutton averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds that season, and she did something special in the team's game against the Aces.
In that game, Sutton had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. She was the team's leading scorer, and they had three other players in double digits. Megan Gustafson had 14 points, Moriah Jefferson had 11 and Brittney Griner had 10. Las Vegas won that game, as they beat them 94-73.
Sutton and Thomas made history, and come next season, the Mercury's new star will likely have another. However, will someone else join her and Sutton? Getting a triple-double is not easy, with talents like Copper, Sabally or even a rookie like Monique Akoa Makani, it can happen at some point.
