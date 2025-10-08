Why the Mercury Keep Falling Short Against This Western Power
The Phoenix Mercury have faced some great teams over the years, especially when it comes to conference rivals.
The Seattle Storm is a fellow Western Conference team, and like the Mercury, they have had their share of success. Seattle has won four championships, which puts them alongside the Houston Comets and the Minnesota Lynx.
Seattle's history dates back to 2000, which is the year Phoenix finished the season with a record of 20-12. The Mercury reached the playoffs that year, and they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks. That was the Mercury's last time making the postseason until 2007.
In their first season, the Storm finished with a record of 6-26. In their expansion draft, they gained two Mercury players. They picked up Edna Campbell and Toni Foster, and as time went on, they built their roster.
The Storm faced the Mercury early in the season, and Phoenix beat them 82-49 in that meeting.
Reed and the Mercury take down the Storm
For the Mercury, Brandy Reed led the way with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. Phoenix had two other players who scored in double figures, as Bridget Pettis had 15 points off the bench, and Michelle Brogan had 14.
These teams met later on, and the Mercury beat them 65-55. Reed was the leading scorer once again, as she had 25 points. Then, Tonya Edwards had 15 points and Jennifer Gillom had 11.
At the end of the season, these teams met again, and the Mercury came out victorious once more. They beat the Storm 85-63. That game was a balanced effort from Phoenix, as they had five players who scored in double figures.
Edwards and Lisa Harrison both had 15 points, Gillom had 14, Reed had 11 and Adrian Williams-Strong had 10 off the bench.
After that first season, the Mercury and the Storm have met several times. Overall, they have played 94 games, and despite Seattle losing heir games against Phoenix in the debut season, they have the upper had. The Storm have a 56-38 record against the Mercury, which means Phoenix has some work to do if they want to improve their record in that series.
Phoenix and Seattle are important franchises, and as time goes on, they will continue to have some competitive battles against each other.
