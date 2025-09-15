Alyssa Thomas' Past Playoff Runs Prepare Her For Now
Alyssa Thomas is no stranger to the playoffs. She has been in the postseason several times in her career, and this year marks her ninth appearance. Thomas made the playoffs for the first time back in 2017, and she has actually been in the postseason every year since then.
In 2017, the Connecticut Sun faced the Phoenix Mercury that year, and the Mercury beat them 88-83. That was one of the years where the playoffs had single-elimination games in the first two rounds. Thomas had a big game, as she had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
After that, Thomas and the Sun had some great playoff runs, and in that time, she had some memorable performances. She had triple-doubles in the postseason, as she had two in 2022, one in 2023 and another in 2024. She had two against the Las Vegas Aces back in 2022, then one against the New York Liberty and lastly the Indiana Fever.
As far as her high in points,Thomas had her best performance in 2023. She had 28 points against the Minnesota Lynx in a game where the Sun won 90-75. That was the last game of that series, as the Sun won the series 2-1. They bounced from a loss in the second game, as Minnesota beat them 82-75.
Thomas sends the Lynx home
Thomas had 28 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. She nearly had a triple-double in that game, which has become common for her over the past few years. DeWanna Bonner almost had a triple-double of her own, as she had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
While Connecticut won this series, they were eliminated by the New York Liberty in the next round. New York beat them 3-1, and the Aces beat them in the WNBA Finals.
Before scoring 28, Thomas' high in points was 26. She scored that back in 2020 in a game against the Chicago Sky. She had 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Bonner was right with her, as she had 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. That was a single elimination game, and Connecticut won 94-81.
Thomas and her team beat the Los Angeles Sparks before losing to the Aces in a series.
Phoenix's star has done well in the playoffs, and she will be an important part of their playoff run. She can have big games, and her performances in past years help prove that. Thomas is out for a championship, and she will do what it takes to get it.
