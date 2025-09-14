Why The Mercury Will Win These Major Awards
The WNBA's regular season has come to an end, and the playoffs are just beginning. This year's festivities are going to be special, and the league's top teams will be giving it their all in hopes of winning a championship.
The Phoenix Mercury are going for their fourth championship, and they have a legitimate chance of making it happen. However, they have to go through the New York Liberty, who won the championship last season.
During that time, the WNBA will announce regular season awards, with the first happening on Monday. The league will name the Most Improved Player that day, and players like Veronica Burton and Naz Hillmon are potential candidates. Later that week, the Coach of the Year will be announced, and that is a tight race.
Coaches like Becky Hammon, Natalie Nakase, Cheryl Reeve and Phoenix's own Nate Tibbetts could win the award. The Defensive Player of the Year will be announced the following day, and players like A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and more are potential candidates.
The awards will continue to be revealed throughout the playoffs, and after the Defensive Player of the Year is announced, the league will say who the five finalists for Most Valuable Player of the Year are. This is where Alyssa Thomas comes in. Thomas had an MVP-caliber year, and while there is some stiff competition, the Mercury star has a shot at winning.
Thomas averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals during the regular season. She was one of the league's Peak Performers, due to her leading the league in assists. As far as the other two Peak Performers, Wilson led the league in scoring and Angel Reese led the league in rebounds.
AT for MVP
The MVP will be announced next Sunday, and after Thomas' historic season, she may bring home the award. Her eight triple-double will add to her case, and may be the deciding factor in an extremely close race.
Once the MVP is announced, other awards will be revealed throughout the rest of the playoffs. That is when awards like the Kim Perrot Sportmanship Award and the Executive of the Year will be announced.
All eyes are on the MVP race, and a Mercury player is involved in that, but Phoenix could be involved multiple awards, and if so, it is rightfully so. The playoffs will be a fun time, and the award races will make this time even more interesting.
