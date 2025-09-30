Why Mercury's Thomas Is Flourishing In The Playoffs
Alyssa Thomas has had a remarkable season, and with everything she has done, she can add another accolade to her resume.
Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury are headed to the WNBA Finals after beating the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury started the series off with a loss, but they bounced back in the remaining games. Now, they are in the Finals for the first time since 2021.
Phoenix lost that year, but this time around, things may go in their favor.
If the Mercury want to win, they will need Thomas' consistency. She started the season off on a good note, and during the regular season, she averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Thomas' facilitating led to her becoming a Peak Performer this season. She became the first Mercury player to lead the league in that category since Diana Taurasi did it in 2014.
Thomas cannot be stopped
In the postseason, Thomas is picking up where she left off. She averages 18.6 points, 9.1 assists, 8.4 rebounds and two steals. Her postseason stats are very close to what she averaged in the regular season, and she even had a triple-double during this run.
In the third and final game of the series against the New York Liberty, Thomas finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. This was her first triple-double of this year's playoffs, but it was the fifth of her career. She had two in the 2022 playoffs, and she had one in 2023 and another in 2024.
During the regular season, she had eight triple-doubles. That is a new record, as she broke the record that was set in 2023. That was the year she had six triple-doubles and finished second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Thomas also became the first player in league history to have three in a row. She had a historic year, and her playoffs have been just as great.
Thomas is no stranger to making the playoffs, and even though she has made the Finals in the past, this could be the year that she wins it all. It has been a great run for Thomas and the Mercury, and it looks like she will not be slowing down anytime soon. This is her time to shine, and she will take advantage of the moment.
