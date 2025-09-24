How Alyssa Thomas Led Phoenix Over New York
The Phoenix Mercury began their playoff journey with a series against the New York Liberty. They ended up beating the Liberty 2-1, which put an end to New York's hopes of repeating.
Phoenix started the series with a loss on their home floor, but they got back on track in the last two games. They picked up nice wins, and now, they are facing another tough opponent. The Mercury are taking on the Minnesota Lynx, which is the team that had the best record this season. This will be a difficult series, but the Mercury have what it takes to win.
In the first series, one of the players who stood out the most was Alyssa Thomas. Thomas was up to her usual tricks against the Liberty, who was also the team that drafted her. They selected her with the fourth pick of the 2014 WNBA Draft, but they quickly traded her to the Connecticut Sun.
Fast forward to today, and she is a star for the Mercury. She played well against New York, and she started the series againt Minnesota the same way.
Thomas started the New York series off with a nice game, as she had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. New York defeated Phoenix in overtime in that game.
After that, Thomas and the Mercury picked up a road win over the Liberty. They beat them 86-60, and Thomas had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
In the final game of the series, Thomas had an excellent performance, as she had her first postseason triple-double of the year. She finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
That performance was historic, as it was the first 20-point triple-double in playoff history. It was also the fifth postseason triple-double of her career.
Thomas had a great series against New York, and overall, she averaged 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Her contributions helped the Mercury recover from that first loss, and ultimately, she kept their championship hopes alive.
Phoenix's forward is a special player, whose consistent play has helped the team get to this point. Then, with other stars in Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, theMercury have a legitimate shot at winning it all. Thomas has been phenomenal, and hopefully, all her hard work pays off at the end of the season.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury's playoff journey when you click right here!