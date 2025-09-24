Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Alyssa Thomas Led Phoenix Over New York

The Phoenix Mercury won their first series of this year's playoffs, and Alyssa Thomas was a big factor in their success.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts during action against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts during action against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury began their playoff journey with a series against the New York Liberty. They ended up beating the Liberty 2-1, which put an end to New York's hopes of repeating.

Phoenix started the series with a loss on their home floor, but they got back on track in the last two games. They picked up nice wins, and now, they are facing another tough opponent. The Mercury are taking on the Minnesota Lynx, which is the team that had the best record this season. This will be a difficult series, but the Mercury have what it takes to win.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In the first series, one of the players who stood out the most was Alyssa Thomas. Thomas was up to her usual tricks against the Liberty, who was also the team that drafted her. They selected her with the fourth pick of the 2014 WNBA Draft, but they quickly traded her to the Connecticut Sun.

Fast forward to today, and she is a star for the Mercury. She played well against New York, and she started the series againt Minnesota the same way.

Thomas started the New York series off with a nice game, as she had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. New York defeated Phoenix in overtime in that game.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) misses a game-winning shot, which allowed the New York Liberty to win 76-69 in overtime during Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After that, Thomas and the Mercury picked up a road win over the Liberty. They beat them 86-60, and Thomas had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

In the final game of the series, Thomas had an excellent performance, as she had her first postseason triple-double of the year. She finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

That performance was historic, as it was the first 20-point triple-double in playoff history. It was also the fifth postseason triple-double of her career.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Thomas had a great series against New York, and overall, she averaged 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Her contributions helped the Mercury recover from that first loss, and ultimately, she kept their championship hopes alive.

Phoenix's forward is a special player, whose consistent play has helped the team get to this point. Then, with other stars in Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, theMercury have a legitimate shot at winning it all. Thomas has been phenomenal, and hopefully, all her hard work pays off at the end of the season.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.