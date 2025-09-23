Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Forward Thomas' Stardom Comes As No Surprise

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas makes an impact anywhere she goes, and it started with her college years.

Davion Moore

Jul 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to pass around Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to pass around Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas has been a force in the WNBA for years. She came into the league back in 2014, and she was drafted by the New York Liberty. However, she was traded shortly after, and she ended up with the Connecticut Sun.

Thomas had great years with the Sun, and she made the playoffs several times in that period. Now, she is in the playoffs once again, but this time, she is with a new team. Thomas joined the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, and since then, she has been on a tear.

Alyssa Thoma
New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) battles for the ball with Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14)and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the second half of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix made an excellent move when they brought her in, and it has helped them get past the first round of the playoffs, and get to the next round.

Before all of that, Thomas was a star in college. She played for Maryland, and she had her share of accolades. She was a three-time ACC Player of the Year, she was the ACC Tournament MVP back in 2012 and she was the conference Rookie of the Year back in 2011.

Thomas leaves her mark

The Mercury forward is also all over their all-time records. She is their all-time leading scorer, as she had a total of 2,356 points in her years with them. She also had the highest points per game average, as she averaged 17.5 points.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) fight for position in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Thomas is their top rebounder, as she had 1,235 rebounds. She also has rebounds per game covered, and she averaged 9.1. On top of those categories, she is their top defensive rebounder as well as their leader in field goals. She had a total of 853 defensive rebounds, then she had 890 field goals. Thomas is also their leader in free throws, as she made 557 in her time with the team.

While there are some categories where she is not No. 1, she is still somewhere on the list. Kristi Toliver is their all-time leading scorer in assists, but Thomas is fourth with a total of 488. She is 10th in assists per game, as she averaged 3.6.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates their win over the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas is a skilled player, and her college years were a glimpse of what she would do in the WNBA. She has been in the running for Most Valuable Player (MVP), and she has made history at different times in her career. This year was historic in itself, as she had a total of eight triple-doubles. Thomas is a star, and like she did with Maryland, she will add her name to the Mercury's history books.

Please follow us on X to read about Alyssa Thomas' career when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.