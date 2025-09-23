Mercury Forward Thomas' Stardom Comes As No Surprise
Alyssa Thomas has been a force in the WNBA for years. She came into the league back in 2014, and she was drafted by the New York Liberty. However, she was traded shortly after, and she ended up with the Connecticut Sun.
Thomas had great years with the Sun, and she made the playoffs several times in that period. Now, she is in the playoffs once again, but this time, she is with a new team. Thomas joined the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, and since then, she has been on a tear.
Phoenix made an excellent move when they brought her in, and it has helped them get past the first round of the playoffs, and get to the next round.
Before all of that, Thomas was a star in college. She played for Maryland, and she had her share of accolades. She was a three-time ACC Player of the Year, she was the ACC Tournament MVP back in 2012 and she was the conference Rookie of the Year back in 2011.
Thomas leaves her mark
The Mercury forward is also all over their all-time records. She is their all-time leading scorer, as she had a total of 2,356 points in her years with them. She also had the highest points per game average, as she averaged 17.5 points.
Thomas is their top rebounder, as she had 1,235 rebounds. She also has rebounds per game covered, and she averaged 9.1. On top of those categories, she is their top defensive rebounder as well as their leader in field goals. She had a total of 853 defensive rebounds, then she had 890 field goals. Thomas is also their leader in free throws, as she made 557 in her time with the team.
While there are some categories where she is not No. 1, she is still somewhere on the list. Kristi Toliver is their all-time leading scorer in assists, but Thomas is fourth with a total of 488. She is 10th in assists per game, as she averaged 3.6.
Thomas is a skilled player, and her college years were a glimpse of what she would do in the WNBA. She has been in the running for Most Valuable Player (MVP), and she has made history at different times in her career. This year was historic in itself, as she had a total of eight triple-doubles. Thomas is a star, and like she did with Maryland, she will add her name to the Mercury's history books.
